Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $298.12 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) will post $298.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.00 million and the lowest is $295.40 million. Upstart reported sales of $193.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis.

UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens cut Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

UPST stock traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. 12,700,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,710,093. Upstart has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 274,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,365,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,383 shares of company stock valued at $20,550,133 in the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

