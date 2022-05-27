Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 283 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $10,230.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UPST traded up $6.11 on Friday, hitting $49.21. 126,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,700,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.73. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 12.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 106.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 522,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

