Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $20.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $149,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

