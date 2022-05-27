USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,280 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMVM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. 313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,127. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $50.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27.

