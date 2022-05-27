USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

CLF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. 538,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,765,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.