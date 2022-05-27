Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,383,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169,005 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for about 20.4% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.16% of Vale worth $117,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Vale by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vale by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vale by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.06. 1,146,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,912,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

