Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Shares Up 6.6%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.80. 42,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

