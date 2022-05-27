Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 28 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $84.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,240.00. The stock had a trading volume of 92,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,495.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,687.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,312.41.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.