VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the April 30th total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $52.36. 463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 81,707 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 225,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 162.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 112,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter.

