Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 180,035 shares.The stock last traded at $252.34 and had previously closed at $247.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,134,000 after acquiring an additional 137,421 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,102,000 after purchasing an additional 557,929 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

