Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Raised by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after buying an additional 46,812 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

VXF stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,424. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.31 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.54.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

