Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,192,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $85.66. 683,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,821. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.63.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

