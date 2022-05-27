Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,864,664. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

