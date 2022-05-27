Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Lifted by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.60. 25,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,272. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.48 and a 12-month high of $91.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.