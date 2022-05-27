Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (NYSEARCA:VFVA) Trading 2.3% Higher

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (NYSEARCA:VFVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $100.84. 46,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 54,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.54.

