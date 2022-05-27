Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,141,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024,836 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 1.39% of Vector Group worth $24,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,994,000 after purchasing an additional 366,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 46,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 789,014 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of VGR opened at $12.36 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

In other Vector Group news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Vector Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.