Velo (VELO) 1-Day Volume Hits $258,332.00

Velo (VELO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Velo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Velo has a market cap of $36.48 million and $258,332.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 26,999,998,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

