Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 225.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Veritone worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,870 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. 18,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $295.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. The business had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 9,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $187,055. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERI shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

