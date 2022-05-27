Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Verra Mobility posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.02 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 626,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 163.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 97,898 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 31.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

