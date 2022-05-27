Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74,994.00

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and approximately $74,994.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002115 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,219,910 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

