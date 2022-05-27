VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $38.72 million and $115,524.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,533,225 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

