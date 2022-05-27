Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

