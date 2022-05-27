VIMworld (VEED) Trading Up 16.1% This Week

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $15.37 million and $268,795.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,239.24 or 0.04293382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,874.93 or 1.00038308 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00511579 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.