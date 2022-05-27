Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.81. 219,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,296,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 560.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

