Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 245 ($3.08) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.27) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.08) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 228.11 ($2.87).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 153.20 ($1.93) on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($64,552.66).

About Virgin Money UK (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.