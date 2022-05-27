Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 984.6% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:AIO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.05. 7,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,568. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $28.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $109,000.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

