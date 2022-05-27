Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.
EDI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,848. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.68.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.