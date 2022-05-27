Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.

EDI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,848. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter worth $92,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the first quarter worth $155,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

