Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 21st

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. 143,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,069. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. Virtus Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $10.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

