Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE V traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.14. 108,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,862,771. The company has a market cap of $401.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.24.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
Visa Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
