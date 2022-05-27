VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CEO Sells $94,830.12 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VIZIO stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VZIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

