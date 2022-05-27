VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.52.

VMware stock opened at $124.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,464,269,000 after acquiring an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

