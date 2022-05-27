Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,499,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,077 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vonage stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,724,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. Vonage has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.