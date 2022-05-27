Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 13,915 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 936.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,863,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,868,947. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.