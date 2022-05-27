Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 52,031 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Globus Medical worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMED traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.82. 379,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,332. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

