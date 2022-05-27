Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 55,123 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,097,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,210,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,134,901. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

