Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 138.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Impinj worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 50,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2,528.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 124,336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,362. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.43.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,737 shares of company stock worth $975,844. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

