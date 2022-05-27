Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Commerce Bank boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.80. 971,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.91.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

