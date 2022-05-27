Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,871 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,825 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Halliburton worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,314,476,000 after acquiring an additional 389,378 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after acquiring an additional 313,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $392,029,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,353 shares of company stock valued at $10,257,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.36. 9,135,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,876,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

