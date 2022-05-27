Walleye Capital LLC Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 1,704.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,940 shares during the period. Vontier comprises 0.3% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 609.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,012 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Vontier by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 247,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 191,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 666,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after buying an additional 96,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several analysts have commented on VNT shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VNT traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,607. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 2.95%.

Vontier Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.