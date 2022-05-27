Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,259 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.78% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 193,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 64,166 shares in the last quarter.

AERI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. 918,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,681. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AERI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

