Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199,351 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,812,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. 13,947,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,586,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,556,536 shares of company stock worth $227,082,838 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.