Walleye Capital LLC Has $7.25 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Popular worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Popular by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,378,000 after purchasing an additional 427,546 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Popular by 2,876.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 339,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Popular by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 756,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,049,000 after purchasing an additional 273,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 236,834 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 2,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 202,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,898. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.97. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

In other Popular news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

