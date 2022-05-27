Walleye Capital LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 166,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Yellow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Yellow during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of YELL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 632,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,214. Yellow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $195.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.09.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. Yellow’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Darrel Harris purchased 18,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,433.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 373,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,920.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Carty acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,138.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 166,994 shares of company stock valued at $637,260. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

