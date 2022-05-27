Walleye Capital LLC Invests $3.23 Million in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Murphy Oil as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 193,392 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $3,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 374,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 79,130 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,065 shares of company stock worth $448,552 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MUR stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

