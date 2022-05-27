Walleye Capital LLC Invests $6.12 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total transaction of $12,855,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,212,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,505,309,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,327,818 shares of company stock worth $380,782,218. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $10.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.48. 3,692,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.44 and its 200 day moving average is $269.04. The stock has a market cap of $307.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $196.68 and a 1-year high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

