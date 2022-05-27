Walleye Capital LLC Invests $8.72 Million in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in IDEX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

IDEX stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.14. 397,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.30 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.64.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

