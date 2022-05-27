Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 116,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fortis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 771,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,440. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

