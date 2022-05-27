Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 106,766 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $63.78. 2,763,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

