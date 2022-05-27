Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 113,315 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,662,000. AMETEK accounts for about 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

NYSE:AME traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.46. The stock had a trading volume of 613,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average is $133.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.