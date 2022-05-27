Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 58,414 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.45. 3,274,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

